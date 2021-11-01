Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison is safe after a scary episode this past weekend. On Monday, the team announced that Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the leg. He was treated at a local hospital and was released after suffering what the Ravens are saying was a "non-life-threatening injury."

The Ravens released this statement on Monday announcing the news:

"On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf. "Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today."

The Ravens did not offer any more details about Harrison's status at this time. Baltimore was on its bye this past week, and host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. Harrison was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. In seven games with five starts this season, Harrison has recorded 22 combined tackles. As a rookie he recorded 44 combined tackles and one pass defensed in 16 games played. It remains to be seen if he will practice or play in Week 9.