The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for their divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills Saturday night, but one player is still dealing with ramifications from Super Wild-Card Weekend. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the NFL fined Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters $15,000 for celebrating his interception on the Tennessee Titans logo last week, and "physical actions directed at the Tennessee bench." Peters was not the only Raven who danced and stomped on the Titans logo, but he was the only one who was fined. According to Pelissero, Peters plans to appeal the fine. Baltimore defeated Tennessee by a score of 20-13 to advance to the divisional round.

Late in the fourth quarter and down seven points, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans had a chance to tie the game with a score. Instead, Peters stepped in front of a Tannehill pass and picked it off to seal the Ravens' win. Several Baltimore defenders then rushed to the Titans logo at midfield, danced and stomped on the logo, and waved goodbye to the Titans' sideline.

Back in Week 11, several Titans players and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh got into a heated exchange at the 50-yard line in Baltimore before the opening kick. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Harbaugh then had a "spirited chat" following the confrontation, but it's unclear if they were going back and forth or just trying to diffuse the situation.

Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, without saying too much, hinted at the Ravens wanting to respond to what the Titans did on their logo two months earlier.

"I was just following my teammates. I had no idea what was happening until I got there," Campbell told Pelissero. "But at the end of the day, respect is earned. Respect is earned."