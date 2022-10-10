The Ravens moved to 3-2 on the season on the foot of Justin Tucker with their last-season win over the Bengals on Sunday night. While this victory pushed Baltimore above .500, it came at a price. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh relayed the star safety Marcus Williams suffered a dislocated wrist and is going to be out "a significant amount of time." Williams suffered the injury at the end of the first half.

The exact timetable for Williams is still unclear, but Harbaugh added that the team will know more about his status in the coming days. However, the NFL Network reported on Monday morning that Williams will likely be heading to injured reserve, which would mean he'd miss a minimum of four weeks.

Over the next month, Baltimore will be in New York to play the Giants, at home against the Browns, and then will be in Tampa and then New Orleans for a two-week road trip before the Week 10 bye. If placed on IR now and factoring in the bye, the earliest the Ravens would see Williams on the field again is Week 11 against the Panthers.

Of course, this is a massive blow to Baltimore's secondary which has struggled in the early portion of the season. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and five pass breakups through five weeks.

This is the 26-year-old's first season in Baltimore after inking a five-year, $70 million contract with the club this past offseason. Williams spent the first five seasons of his career in New Orleans with the Saints, who selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah.

Geno Stone stepping in for Williams to begin the season half, so it could be his job for however long Williams is sidelined.