Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has a chance for some redemption on Sunday. Last season ended in disappointment for the three-time Pro Bowler and his team after he dropped what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion in the final minutes of the Ravens' AFC divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

To begin their 2025 season on Sunday night, Andrews and the Ravens will return to Highmark Stadium for a chance at revenge against the Bills, albeit with much lower stakes.

Andrews returning to the scene of such a devastating drop has emerged as an obvious storyline, but the veteran said Wednesday he isn't focused on the past. His mind has been set on finding ways to improve. "Of course" Andrews watched their playoff loss back, he said, but noted that he's turned the page toward the new season.

It can be hard to shake such a tough loss, but that Bills defeat is far from a dark cloud that floats above his head.

"I'm a pro, this is what I do," Andrews said. "This is what I love to do, this is my whole entire world. So for me it's about focusing, doing my job and just knowing the type of player that I can be for this offense, for this organization, for this city. I've never lost sight of that."

Prisco's Week 1 NFL picks: Bills outlast Ravens, Jets beat Aaron Rodgers and Bears ruin J.J. McCarthy's debut Pete Prisco

Andrews did get support, specifically from other players, after the drop heard 'round the NFL. He was grateful for those who had his back and said he didn't "listen to too much outside noise" as far as negativity is concerned.

"I'm grateful for the people that around me, that believe in me, that trust in me and I think that's evident in me being here and the trust that they've shown me throughout the years," Andrews said. "There's been several times where I've stepped up and made big plays and I'm excited to do that this year as well."

Individually, this offseason said he worked on improving his all-around game. From a team perspective, Andrews believes the Ravens have grown and are a "hungry" squad that is "ready to go" for Sunday night. The Ravens are 1.5-point road favorites for Sunday, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

"We worked really hard and this is going to be a great test. So that's the exciting part," Andrews said. "We've had a full training camp of getting better. This is a new team ... it's two really good teams going against each other. I'm gonna play my part, I'm gonna do my job to the best of my ability which I'm excited about. It's an incredible opportunity for this organization for me, this team and everything we want to do this year to start it off right and I'm excited about that."

Whether it's a revenge game, a redemption game, a season opener or a playoff game, Andrews' focus is always on the game that's in front of them. Each matchup brings its own difficulties.

"You never know truly what you're going to get," Andrews said. "I'm excited for the opportunity, going against a really good team and it's going to be a good matchup."