The Baltimore Ravens needed overtime, but they were somehow able to pull off a Monday night comeback thriller against the Indianapolis Colts, 31-25. The Ravens trailed 22-3 at one point late in the third quarter, but Lamar Jackson's was again able to take center stage with his heroics, orchestrating a 28-3 run that moved Baltimore to 4-1.

Jackson wasn't the only hero from Monday night, as his star tight end Mark Andrews had a career game. He set career highs all across the board, catching 11 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns that were both scored in the fourth quarter. After the game, Andrews revealed that he was playing with a heavy heart.

"My grandma passed this week and I wanted to play for her," Andrews said, via the Ravens' official website. "I was sad I wasn't able to be there for her but she means a lot to me. Growing up, she lived like a block away. I'd ride to her house and all of our family is praying for her. I was glad I was able to play for her. She's biggest Ravens fan ever. She looked up every article y'all have ever written. I know she's looking down on me watching and I'm extremely blessed to have had her in my life."

Andrews came into this matchup with just one 100-yard game and zero touchdowns on the season, and he was clearly motivated to honor his late grandmother -- who apparently was a huge Ravens fan.

The Ravens' Week 5 win allowed them to retain sole possession of first place in the AFC North, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are right behind them at 3-2. Baltimore has had to weather its fair share of adversity in 2021, but Monday night was just another example of why this team is built for the long haul.

"This was another testament to this team and the belief that we have every game," Andrews said. "Down 22-3, whatever it was, we were still going."