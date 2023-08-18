The joint practices this week with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens were full of heated moments and scuffles, but one apparently went too far. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews made headlines when he grabbed Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson from behind and body-slammed him to the ground. According to a new report, Johnson was injured because of Andrews' actions.

Per The Athletic, Johnson suffered a strained rotator cuff on Andrews' takedown, and is considered day-to-day. Check out what happened below:

Johnson joined the Commanders organization after going undrafted in 2018 out of Southern University. In 53 career games played, he has recorded 79 combined tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, 13 passes defensed and one interception. His best season came in 2022, when Johnson started in four of 11 games played and notched 29 combined tackles, nine passes defensed and his first career sack and interception.

The Commanders and Ravens face off in Washington on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. Baltimore is riding a 24-game preseason winning streak.