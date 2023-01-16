While recording what is now the longest fumble return for a score in playoff history, Sam Hubbard had one constant thought on his mind.

Hubbard, who scooped up Tyler Huntley's fumble at the Bengals' goal line before going on a mad dash towards the Ravens' end zone late in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup, was watching Ravens tight end Mark Andrews sprint downfield in an attempt to prevent him from making history and putting Cincinnati ahead for good.

"I was watching on the big screen. I was like, 'He's coming, somebody block him, please don't get caught,'" Hubbard said. "That's all I was thinking about."

Fortunately for Hubbard, Andrews, despite being clocked at a career-high speed of 20.72 miles per hour per NextGenStats, was unable to make up the distance as Hubbard scored to give the Bengals a 24-17 lead, an advantage they wouldn't relinquish. Hubbard's hustle and Markus Bailey's presence prevented Andrews from making up the necessary ground.

Hubbard, who ran a total of 123 yards on the return, was clocked at 17.4 mph on the play. While it wasn't as fast as Andrews' top speed, it was good enough to complete the fourth-longest defensive score in playoff history.

"I would've liked to get into the 18s," Wilson joked. "I've been up there. Me and Trey (Hendrickson) actually try to get our top speeds after practice on Thursdays every week. He's usually in the 20s. I'm trying to get into the 18s, but I got knocked for my 4.95 (40-yard dash) at the combine, and I don't think that matters much now."

Hubbard's touchdown occurred after it appeared that the Ravens were about to take the lead in was a back and forth game between playoff rivals. But instead of a Baltimore score, the Ravens were victims of heads-up plays by Hubbard and Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who forced the fumble.

"Based on the distance that there was away from the goal line, I knew they were in a sneak formation," Wilson said. "There was going to be space and time before he was able to reach the ball across the goal line. I just made a play on the ball, G (Germaine Pratt) helped make a play on the ball and bust it out, and Sam (Hubbard) was able to run it down to the other end zone. It was unbelievable."

While his hustle wasn't rewarded with a tackle, Andrews' effort on the play is noteworthy nonetheless. One of the NFL's top tight ends, Andrews made several big plays on Sunday night that included this 25-yard grab just moments before Hubbard's game-winning score.

"Yeah, it's just tough," Andrews said afterwords when he was asked about Hubbard's touchdown. "You look at the offense, and we're moving the ball, and making big-time plays, people are doing their jobs, and to get down to the one — or whatever it was — and sneak it, and for that to happen ... just a freak thing. And for them to turn around and get seven — it's basically a 14-point swing — it's tough.

"With all that being said, we were still in the game. Guys fought hard, and continued to fight hard no matter what, and you love to see that from your guys, man. I'm super proud of this team. I'm excited for this team to get back and get better."