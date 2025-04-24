Months after one of the lowest moments of his otherwise outstanding NFL career, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews revealed his gloves had been wet when he dropped a game-tying two-point conversion that sealed the Ravens' Divisional Round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in January. Andrews made the revelation while speaking to ESPN for a story concerning his future in Baltimore, as he has been the subject of trade speculation leading into this weekend's NFL Draft.

Andrews said that as he entered the huddle for the two-point conversion following Isaiah Likely's touchdown that brought the score to 27-25 with just 1:33 to play, he noticed that his gloves were "soaked." However, he did not use the moisture on his gloves or the inclement weather the game was played in as an excuse, saying he should've made the play anyway when he dropped what would've been the game-tying score despite being wide open.

"I'm thinking, 'Do I take it off? Do I not?' It was so fast and so quick that it just happened," Andrews told ESPN. "And at the end of the day, I still should have caught the ball. I still should have made that play."

Andrews' drop was as uncharacteristic as it was devastating. A three-time Pro Bowler and a First-Team All-Pro, Andrews' hands have been very reliable since being drafted by the Ravens in 2018, as evidenced this past season when he set the franchise's all-time touchdowns mark at 51 -- and also by the fact that he had gone 12 weeks without a drop before the playoff game against Buffalo. Andrews' hands betrayed him not once but twice against the Bills, as he also lost a fumble for the first time since 2019.

While Andrews has been a terrific player for the Ravens and a large part of the offensive success that has made them perennial contenders in the AFC, general manager Eric DeCosta was noncommittal at the team's pre-draft press conference on Andrews' future with the team. Andrews is entering the final year of his current contract and carries a $16.9 million cap hit, and the Ravens would save $11 million in cap space should they part ways with him.

Should the failed two-point conversion end up being Andrews' final play as a Raven, it would be an unfortunate development considering the player he has been for the franchise and what he has been working toward since.

"I know the type of player that I am, what I can do, and it is what it is," Andrews said. "It was tough, wasn't the best game and I'm looking forward to redemption."