Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had his 2024 season end in brutal fashion as he dropped a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills. Now, Andrews will get a chance to return to Buffalo in Week 1 of the 2025 season with a chance at redemption in primetime.

"It's going to be a great story," Andrews told the Ravens' official website Tuesday. "I'm excited about that game."

It's no secret that Andrews believes that he still should've made the catch, despite revealing that his gloves were soaked prior to the infamous two-point conversion.

"I'm thinking, 'Do I take it off? Do I not?' It was so fast and so quick that it just happened," Andrews told ESPN earlier this offseason. "And at the end of the day, I still should have caught the ball. I still should have made that play."

The 2025 season will certainly be a big one for Andrews as he gets ready to play out the final year of his current contract. While his future may be uncertain, Andrews is only concerned with the present as training camp begins.

"For me, it's not looking too far ahead, it's living in the moment, being present," Andrews said. "I'm thankful to be here this year, to be able to compete for this organization, compete for this city. It means so much to me. I just want people to know that. It really means everything to me. I'm excited about it."

Andrews registered 55 receptions for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in 17 games last season. While he did compile the most touchdowns in a single season of his career, his 39.6 yards per contest were the lowest since his rookie campaign back in 2018.

The Ravens are expected to be a Super Bowl contender yet again in 2025 despite falling short against the Bills last year's deflating loss. In fact, the Ravens are the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl at +650 odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.