Ravens' Marlon Humphrey arrested after allegedly stealing phone charger from Uber driver
The cornerback signed a four-year, $11.9 million deal last spring.
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was arrested in arrested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Thursday and is charged with third degree robbery, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's booking information.
As AL.com's Michael Casagrande explains, third degree robbery is a Class C felony in Alabama, and it becomes third degree robbery under these circumstances:
"He/she uses force against the person of the owner of the property or any person present with intent to overcome that person's physical resistance or physical power of resistance; or (2) he/she threatens the imminent use of force against the person of the owner of the property or any person present with intent to compel acquiescence to the taking of or escaping with the property."
According to the police report, Humphrey and three other women were in an Uber and Humphrey asked to borrow the Uber driver's cell phone charger. Even though the charger didn't fit Humphrey's phone, he refused to return it. When the driver attempted to recover it, Humphrey elbowed him in the side, "not leaving a mark or doing any personal injury."
Bengals cornerback and former Alabama player Dre Kirkpatrick tweeted this Thursday afternoon:
Meanwhile, the Ravens issued this statement:
Humphrey just finished his rookie season with the Ravens where he was one of the team's best players. According to Pro Football Focus, Humphrey was Baltimore's second-most productive cornerback behind Jimmy Smith and graded out as the fifth-best defender.
Taken with the 16th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Humphrey signed a four-year, $11.9 million rookie contract, which included a $6.8 million signing bonus.
