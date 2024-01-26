The Kansas City Chiefs have not been as dominant this season as they were in year's past, but just as they have the last five season, they find themselves in the AFC Championship Game. Unlike the last five years, however, this time the game will be played on the road.

The No. 3 Chiefs are set to face the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, to be broadcast on CBS.

The Chiefs had their fewest wins this season since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback, going 11-6. Even with some offensive struggles, their opponents know not to underestimate the defending Super Bowl champions.

Previously in the Mahomes Era, the Chiefs ranked at least sixth in the NFL in both points and yards, but this year they dropped down to No. 15 and No. 9 in the categories, respectively. Last season, they were No. 1 in both.

Still, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey called the Chiefs still the team to beat, no matter what place they land in offensive categories this season.

Humphrey, a former Crimson Tide corner, related his opponent to his college team, saying (via the Ravens' official transcript), "I feel like the Chiefs, over the years, are the [professional] football version of Alabama."

Humphrey spoke to Kansas City's consistency, adding, "It's like, every year in, year out, they might be like, 'Oh they're not looking that good. They're not this.' They're still 'that team.' They're still the team to beat. Whether they're losing, [or] whether they're winning, they're still the Chiefs, and they're the team to beat. They're Super Bowl champs, and for us to beat them, it's going to take everybody firing on all cylinders."

Humphrey compared Mahomes to his own quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who is likely the league's MVP. He said the two former MVPs going against each other will be exciting to watch.

"Mahomes, I think him and Lamar ... It's those two quarterbacks and then everybody else," Humphrey said. "So, we're playing one or two of the best quarterbacks ... The two best quarterbacks in all the world are going to be on the same field, and so, we're facing one, and they're facing the other. I think it will be a really good matchup."

The Ravens defense will not have an easy time stopping Mahomes and Co., but may get some help from Humphrey who could return after missing two games. Humphrey is dealing with a calf injury and was limited in practice on Thursday. The corner is optimistic that he can get back on the field for the big game.

"I'm just super excited to hopefully get out there," Humphrey said. "The fans, they always talk about 'this moment, this is our year.' To finally get here, to finally have it in M&T Bank Stadium in front of our fans, it's a really exciting moment."

The Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in the wild-card round and came out with a 27-24 win against the Buffalo Bills in Mahomes' first road playoff game. The Ravens had a bye in the first round and defeated the Houston Texans 34-10 in the divisional round.