New Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson got his first taste of AFC North divisional action last week in the 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but another new rival awaits him in Week 15 in the form of the Baltimore Ravens. Like the Bengals, the Ravens are fighting for playoff positioning, so every game matters from here on out.

With this being Watson's first game against the Ravens as an official rival, Baltimore's defense wants to send a message to the newcomer.

"We want to give him a not-so-soft welcoming," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said, per the team's official website. "So, it's cool to welcome him to the rivalry. Hopefully, it won't be a good rivalry-welcoming for him.

"They paid a lot of money to Deshaun and have a lot of faith in him, and he's obviously one of those top five, top 10 quarterbacks in the league. [There's] limited film, [and] it's kind of only heating up, so it's not really the best time to play him, but we look forward to the challenge."

Watson signed a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million deal with the Browns this past offseason despite his facing two dozen civil lawsuits related to alleged sexual assault. The former Houston Texans star was suspended 11 games this season and hit with a hefty fine.

Watson hasn't looked like a top quarterback since returning to the starting lineup. He's completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 407 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in two games played, but some rust was to be expected after over a year off. Watson has lost both career games played against the Ravens, and has thrown for 444 total yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against John Harbaugh's squad.