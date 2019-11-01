Ravens' Marquise Brown, Jimmy Smith to return from injuries in Week 9 vs. Patriots

This will be a clash with an outcome that resonates throughout the NFL to start the second half of the season. It's the unstoppable New England Patriots against a bitter rival in the Baltimore Ravens, as the latter looks to improve to 6-2 on the year and topple the 8-0 visitor, but the former will need all hands on deck to make it happen.

The good news for the Ravens is they'll see the return of two key pieces, one on each side of the ball. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Friday he expects wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to return this week from an ankle injury that sidelined him the last two games -- adding a key weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson. The rookie first-round pick burst out of the gate this season, delivering 233 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his first two games.

His presence will be required against the best secondary in the league.

"I do expect Marquise to be out there Sunday." pic.twitter.com/IHy2F236K2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2019

The Ravens were optimistic about Brown's return over the last few days, but Harbaugh has now made it official. On the defensive side of the coin, another former first-round pick will return when cornerback Jimmy Smith takes the field after missing the last six games with a knee sprain suffered in the opener.

Harbaugh doesn't only look forward to his return physically, but also notes he should be in prime form.

"He feels good. I expect Jimmy to play at a high level Sunday." pic.twitter.com/GxmesXoEvf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2019

Despite run-ins with injury, Smith has demonstrated he can be an impact corner in the NFL. He reeled in five interceptions over the last two seasons along with 18 pass break ups, and he put up those numbers while having missed eight regular season games. If he is indeed completely healthy, it's right in time for the Ravens to attempt a shutdown of six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, whose armor has shown a crack or two this season thanks to the carousel of wide receivers in New England -- Julian Edelman notwithstanding.

Brady has also shown plenty of signs he's still a terror at the position, and that's where Smith's presence will loom large. With him helping the defense and Brown back to help Jackson attempt to find holes in a secondary that leads the league with 19 interceptions and only two passing touchdowns allowed, the odds of a potential Ravens upset will definitely increase.

It's a message game of the highest order for both teams, and on the primetime stage of Sunday Night Football, no less.