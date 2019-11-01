Ravens' Marquise Brown, Jimmy Smith to return from injuries in Week 9 vs. Patriots
Two key players will finally make their return to the Ravens, and not a moment too soon -- considering who's coming to town
This will be a clash with an outcome that resonates throughout the NFL to start the second half of the season. It's the unstoppable New England Patriots against a bitter rival in the Baltimore Ravens, as the latter looks to improve to 6-2 on the year and topple the 8-0 visitor, but the former will need all hands on deck to make it happen.
The good news for the Ravens is they'll see the return of two key pieces, one on each side of the ball. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Friday he expects wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to return this week from an ankle injury that sidelined him the last two games -- adding a key weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson. The rookie first-round pick burst out of the gate this season, delivering 233 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his first two games.
His presence will be required against the best secondary in the league.
The Ravens were optimistic about Brown's return over the last few days, but Harbaugh has now made it official. On the defensive side of the coin, another former first-round pick will return when cornerback Jimmy Smith takes the field after missing the last six games with a knee sprain suffered in the opener.
Harbaugh doesn't only look forward to his return physically, but also notes he should be in prime form.
Despite run-ins with injury, Smith has demonstrated he can be an impact corner in the NFL. He reeled in five interceptions over the last two seasons along with 18 pass break ups, and he put up those numbers while having missed eight regular season games. If he is indeed completely healthy, it's right in time for the Ravens to attempt a shutdown of six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, whose armor has shown a crack or two this season thanks to the carousel of wide receivers in New England -- Julian Edelman notwithstanding.
Brady has also shown plenty of signs he's still a terror at the position, and that's where Smith's presence will loom large. With him helping the defense and Brown back to help Jackson attempt to find holes in a secondary that leads the league with 19 interceptions and only two passing touchdowns allowed, the odds of a potential Ravens upset will definitely increase.
It's a message game of the highest order for both teams, and on the primetime stage of Sunday Night Football, no less.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Alexander out for season with pec injury
The Niners win against the rival Cardinals came at a massive cost in Week 9
-
Newton's foot injury a cautionary tale
Newton's foot injury hasn't made any significant progress as he blows past his initial six-week...
-
Dwayne Haskins to start against Bills
Haskins will lead the Redskins against one of the NFL's best defenses
-
Hilton will miss weeks with calf injury
This isn't something the Colts can afford to see happen, but it will now test their mettle...
-
Pederson optimistic Jackson will play
Jackson and a few other Eagles players are set to return for Sunday's game against the Bears
-
Week 9 NFL DFS: Picks, lineups, strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
49ers defeat Cardinals: Key takeaways
We're bringing you our biggest takeaways of the 49ers' big win over Arizona
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline