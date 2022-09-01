If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one.

The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."

"Poe is going to be put on injured reserve for the rest of the season," Harbaugh said. "He's going be done. Unfortunately, he sustained a serious injury to his drumstick and he will not be able to perform for the rest of the season."

Poe isn't quite headed for the big bird sanctuary in the sky, but according to ESPN, the person who plays Poe did actually suffer a knee injury, which is why they won't be able to perform this year.

When an injury hits in the NFL, coaches always talk about "next man up," and with Poe officially out, Harbaugh promised that the team is already looking for the next mascot up.

"We will find a replacement, we're gonna go to work on that right away, we're going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere, and find his replacement," Harbaugh said. "We're going to get right into evaluating our options, and see where we go next and see if we can find somebody to replace Poe."

Poe suffered his injury at the hands of a youth football player who tackled him during a mascot football game, which took place at halftime of the Ravens' preseason finale. As you can see below, Poe went down and immediately grabbed "his drumstick."

After the tackle, Poe had to be carted off the field.

While Poe's out, he might want to watch some film on the Atlanta Braves' mascot, Blooper, who showed NO MERCY recently while participating in a mascot football game that was similar to the one that Poe got injured in.

As for Poe, although he's injured, he still seems to be in good spirits.

Anyway, if the Ravens don't have a giant bird on their sideline for their opener against the Jets, you now know why.