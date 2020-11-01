Matt Judon was ejected from Sunday's game between the Ravens and Steelers after Baltimore's defensive end made contact with an official. Judon, who was ejected with the Ravens ahead 14-7 with just under six minutes left in the first half, was in the middle of a scrum between the two teams.

Judon appeared to be trying to separate players from each other when he made contact with the official, which led to his ejection. The scrum began when Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters got into it with Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson. The two were joined by a slew of teammates after they started shoving each other near the Ravens sideline.

Judon is the third Ravens starter to leave Sunday's game. Starting offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is out after suffering an ankle injury that required him to be carted off the field. Ravens starting right guard Tyre Phillips is questionable to return after suffering an ankle injury during the first quarter.