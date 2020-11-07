The bank account of Matt Judon just got lighter. The veteran linebacker was ejected from the Week 8 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the first half, following a brouhaha that included Judon making contact with a league official, and both he and the team were waiting for news on if there would be additional punishment by way of a fine or suspension. It reportedly will be the former, with Judon being fined a hefty $35,096 for inadvertently making contact with the official's arm, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The ejection was a bit controversial as some saw it overkill if looking at Judon's involvement in the scrum as a de-escalator and not an instigator, though others disagree. That's not how the NFL viewed it, however, or maybe the fine is simply and wholly due to making contact with the official -- which is likely -- but the punishment has been handed down and now he'll be forced to pay up unless he wins an appeal.

Here's footage of the event:

The good news for Judon and the Ravens is that he won't miss any time via suspension.

He'll be on the field when they look to bounce back from their loss last week when they head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran linebacker has taken the field for each of the Ravens seven games in 2020, and that streak will continue in Week 9. The Ravens franchise-tagged Judon to the tune of $16.80 million in 2020, which amounts to $988,705 weekly, and now just over $35,000 of it belongs to the NFL.