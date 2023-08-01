Melvin Gordon is lending a voice to Sean Payton's recent criticism of the 2022 Broncos regime. Now with the Ravens, Gordon didn't mince words when detailing his final season in Denver.

The 2022 Broncos went just 5-12 while running the franchise's streak of non-playoff seasons to seven. Russell Wilson struggled mightily in his first season in town while leading an offense that finished last in the league in scoring. Nathaniel Hackett didn't survive the season and was replaced this offseason by Payton.

"I just was in a bad situation," Gordon said, via the Ravens team website. "I'm sure there's a lot of guys over there (in Denver) right now thinking the same thing. People do a lot of dirt kicking when they're down and disrespecting their name. There's just a lot to prove. I'm just in a different color now. Some of those guys get to do it in those jerseys over there in Denver. I'm happy that most of the guys that didn't have the years that we wanted due to a bad situation got another opportunity to show the world. That's all you can ask for."

Gordon's words come less than a week after Payton fired several shots at Hackett, who has resurfaced in New York as the new Jets offensive coordinator.

"Everybody's got a little stink on their hands," Payton said. "It's not just Russell. It was a [poor] offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That's how bad it was."

Payton was specifically critical of how Wilson was treated last season, both on and off the field. On the field, Wilson struggled to levels previously not seen from the nine-time Pro Bowler. He completed just 60.5 percent of his throws while throwing just five more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (16). Wilson often looked confused while failing to get the ball to the right receiver.

"There's so much dirt around that," Payton said of Wilson's struggles. "There's 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don't know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands. It wasn't just Russell. He didn't just flip. He still has it. This B.S. that he hit a wall? Shoot, they couldn't get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball."

It's safe to say that all parties involved with last year's Broncos team are in better situations now. The Broncos appear to be in better hands now with Payton, a Super Bowl-winning coach with the Saints. Hackett is reuniting in New York with four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers. And Gordon -- who gained just 541 all-purpose yards for the Broncos last season -- will get an opportunity to revive his career with the run-first Ravens.

"Being the new guy, you have to take each and every opportunity for what it's worth and make the best of it," said Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Chargers. "When I get the ball in my hands and I get to do my thing, I've got to show them why I'm still valuable."