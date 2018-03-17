Ravens' Michael Crabtree becomes sixth athlete to win free crab cakes for life
Jimmy's Famous Seafood bribed the former Raiders wide receiver before he signed in Baltimore
The Baltimore Ravens are getting a big-name upgrade at the wide receiver position by signing Michael Crabtree.
But Michael Crabtree isn't just getting a new NFL home after moving on from the Oakland Raiders.
Thanks to Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Baltimore, the 30-year-old wideout is also getting as many crab cakes as he wants ... for free ... for life.
Home to "the Maryland delicacy" since 1974, Jimmy's started coming hard after Crabtree on Twitter after the veteran hit free agency, perhaps in part to make up for being overlooked by Jaguars-turned-Bears receiver Allen Robinson. And it piled on the promises, telling the former San Francisco 49ers first-round draft pick that it would make him part of the "Crab Cakes For Life Club" and even send one of its food trucks to the Baltimore airport -- as long as he signed with the Ravens.
Once Crabtree put pen to paper and inked his three-year deal with the Ravens, Jimmy's fired off some congratulatory tweets and officially welcomed the city's new wideout to its exclusive crab-cakes-for-life list. But it was far from the first time the local restaurant delivered on offering a lifetime of cakes.
Five other athletes had already been inducted to the club:
- Jeremy Maclin: The similarities to Crabtree are striking -- a semi-grizzled wide receiver coming to Baltimore to fill an obvious hole in the Ravens offense. Maclin was first offered free crab cakes for the length of his contract (two years), but Jimmy's upped it to a lifetime deal after the receiver didn't respond.
- Manny Machado: The Orioles third baseman actually got crab cakes and steamed crabs for life -- and not for signing as a free agent but for charging the mound after he was intentionally hit by a pitch against the Royals.
- Chris Davis: After swinging and missing on an offer to Yoenis Cespedes, Jimmy's rewarded the Orioles first baseman for re-signing in Baltimore as a free agent, promising free crab cakes for life to him, his kids and their kids.
- Justin Jackson: Now in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, he was apparently a favorite of Jimmy's CEO John Minadakis while playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels, and that's what got him his free cakes.
- Roman Reigns: The three-time WWE World Champion reportedly has a big fan in Minadakis, putting him in Justin Jackson territory as far as earning free crab cakes for being himself.
