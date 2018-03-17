Ravens' Michael Crabtree becomes sixth athlete to win free crab cakes for life

The Baltimore Ravens are getting a big-name upgrade at the wide receiver position by signing Michael Crabtree.

But Michael Crabtree isn't just getting a new NFL home after moving on from the Oakland Raiders.

Thanks to Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Baltimore, the 30-year-old wideout is also getting as many crab cakes as he wants ... for free ... for life.

Home to "the Maryland delicacy" since 1974, Jimmy's started coming hard after Crabtree on Twitter after the veteran hit free agency, perhaps in part to make up for being overlooked by Jaguars-turned-Bears receiver Allen Robinson. And it piled on the promises, telling the former San Francisco 49ers first-round draft pick that it would make him part of the "Crab Cakes For Life Club" and even send one of its food trucks to the Baltimore airport -- as long as he signed with the Ravens.

Dear @KingCrab15, allow us to introduce ourselves. We are The Crab Cake Kings. Big fans of your work. Hey look - the Ravens are going to come calling soon, and we like them a lot. So uh...sign the deal, and become the 6th member of the Crab Cakes For Life Club. K thanks bye. 🦀 pic.twitter.com/Hc0O0AB51l — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) March 15, 2018

Once Crabtree put pen to paper and inked his three-year deal with the Ravens, Jimmy's fired off some congratulatory tweets and officially welcomed the city's new wideout to its exclusive crab-cakes-for-life list. But it was far from the first time the local restaurant delivered on offering a lifetime of cakes.

Five other athletes had already been inducted to the club: