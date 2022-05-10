According to Cobb County police records obtained by ESPN, Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis had jewelry and cleats stolen from his home in Atlanta on Wednesday. Records say over $100,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, along with custom cleats that honored his late father Michael Oliver, who died in 2019 from cancer.

Davis tweeted about the incident, saying the worst part of the break-in was losing the sentimental cleats.

He wrote:

"The devil works hard but I ain't gone let it ruin me. Some youngins broke into my crib and stole my jewelry. But the most important thing they stole was my cleats with my dad name and cancer cause on it. Now that hurts."

He also tweeted a photo of the cleats and the jewelry that was taken.

Here is a look at the items:

A $25,000 diamond necklace with the No. 28, a $25,000 MD diamond necklace, two Cartier bracelets, four tennis chains and a Gucci handbag were among the items stolen.

The investigation is still open.

The police report states Davis was at dinner at 9:50 p.m. ET on the night of May 4 when the security system at his home caught two males breaking into the home. They were in grey sweatshirts with the hood on, had masks covering their face and were armed with handguns. The two males were seen walking up to his back patio.

Since the investigation is ongoing, other details of the case are not yet public.

Davis was with the Atlanta Falcons last year, but was signed by the Ravens on Tuesday.