The 2020 season didn't end how Nick Boyle would've liked, but his offseason is off to a great start. The mostly durable 27-year-old missed the final six games of the regular season and the postseason after injuring his knee in Week 10 against the New England Patriots. The veteran tight end had severe damage to his PCL, MCL and LCL, but his ACL escaped major damage. One of the predominant blocking tight ends in the NFL, his skills were sorely missed when the Ravens' run game mattered most, and it served as a reminder of his value -- not that Baltimore needed one.

And to that point, they've signed him to a two-year extension that will keep him on the roster through the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday. Boyle was set to enter the final year of a three-year, $18 million extension signed in 2019, but will instead enjoy more security on the aforementioned two-year add-on that will reportedly pay max at $13 million with $10.5 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

When a team guarantees 81% of your total deal, and despite a season-ending injury, it means you're doing something right.

Boyle joined the Ravens as a fifth-round pick in 2015 out of Delaware, logging two starts in 11 games played as a rookie before suffering a setback in Year 2 -- suspended for the first 10 games of the season due to a second violation of the league's performance-enhancing policy. That's not been an issue since, with Boyle missing only one game over the subsequent three seasons leading to his initial extension and now another only two years later. He's a key part of what the Ravens want to do in the run game, and he can take solace in the fact he won't have to find a new home anytime soon.



For Boyle, now, the entire focus is on being physically ready to return to the field in 2021.