The Baltimore Ravens hinted at a deep running back rotation in the lead-up to the 2020 NFL season, even suggesting they would deploy a "four-headed monster" in the ground game after running wild in 2019. Now one game into the new season, they're doubling down on that mentality, with offensive coordinator Greg Roman telling reporters Thursday that the Ravens intend to divide running back carries differently each week.

"There's no exact science there," Roman said, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "It's going to be different every week. We like to keep people guessing, so it will happen the way it happens."

In other words, don't count on either Mark Ingram or J.K. Dobbins assuming clear-cut RB1 duties just yet. The former, who topped 1,000 yards on the ground in his first season with the Ravens, led the team with 10 carries in Week 1's rout of the Cleveland Browns; while Dobbins, drafted 55th overall this April, was a close second with seven carries, two of which resulted in touchdowns. No. 3 RB Gus Edwards, who eclipsed 700 rushing yards a year ago, also got four touches against Cleveland.

Adding to the crowded backfield is the fact that quarterback Lamar Jackson actually led the team in rushing yards (45) during the Week 1 win. Baltimore, it seems, remains committed to a run-heavy approach, even if that approach fails to focus on one ball-carrier.

"I don't care if I have one carry for one yard," Ingram said while mic'd up for the NFL on Sunday. "If it's 38-6 every time, you won't hear (expletive) from me ... We got three dogs in the backfield. We stayin' fresh as Huggies. Fresh."

For projections' sake, it's fair to assume Ingram and Dobbins will continue to have a near-even split of carries, with Edwards as the obvious third option at RB. All three should have plenty of opportunities to produce in Week 2 against the Houston Texans, who allowed a combined 160 rushing yards to the Kansas City Chiefs' backs in the opener.