Ronnie Stanley, the Baltimore Ravens' starting left tackle, was carted off the field during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers. Stanley, who on Friday signed a five-year, $99 million extension, had his left leg placed in an air cast before he was carted off the field. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Stanley has officially been ruled out of the game and designated with an ankle injury.

Stanley, a five-year veteran, sustained the injury after getting inadvertently hit in the back of his leg by Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt with under a minute remaining in the first quarter. Stanley was blocking Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward when he sustained the injury. Stanley was replaced by D.J. Fluker, an eight-year veteran who signed with the Ravens this offseason. Along with Stanley, Ravens starting right guard Tyre Phillips is questionable to return to Sunday's game after suffering an ankle injury during the first quarter.

The sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Stanley has started in each of his 61 career regular season games. In 2019, he earned his first All-Pro nod after helping the Ravens rush for an NFL record 3,296 yards.

We'll have more information on Stanley's condition as soon as more information is available.