Baltimore superfan and Orioles Hall of Famer Mo Gaba has passed away at 14 after a battle with cancer. The news came on Tuesday, the same day the young inspiration was informed he would be forever remembered in the Orioles Hall of Fame.

Mo was a long-time Ravens and Orioles fan, often attending games and forming a relationship with the players and coaches, who have reflected on the light he brought to them.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement:

"The world has lost a beautiful spirit and a shining light. With his infectious laugh, amazing love of life and love of Baltimore sports, Mo captured the hearts of not only our organization, but the entire state of Maryland. Mo's spirit is truly a glory to God. He represents the best of us and has left an indelible mark on so many. I thank God that he was brought into my life. We send heartfelt condolences to his mother, Sonsy, who will always be part of our family."

The Ravens posted a video of some moments the team spent with Mo and wrote, "Forever a Raven. We love you, Mo."

Justin Tucker wrote, "Miss you already, bud. Thank you for blessing us with your spirit!"

The Orioles also posted a video, writing, "Forever #MoStrong. Thank you, Mo, for sharing your joy and contagious laughter with the team and all the countless memories we will never forget."

Last year, Mo became the first person to announce an NFL draft pick using Braille.

Many others took to social media to express their condolences for his family and reflect on what he brought to the Baltimore community.