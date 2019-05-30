Ravens owner: Revamped offense means Lamar Jackson won't run 20 times a game in 2019

Lamar Jackson attempted 170 passes during his rookie season, just 23 more than the number of times he ran the ball. It was this versatility that made him -- and by extension, the Ravens -- suddenly unstoppable. But the reality is that Baltimore's offense was one-dimensional, and while it excelled during the second half of the season, it was exposed in the playoffs against the Chargers.

Jackson remains the centerpiece but the plan isn't to run him into the ground in 2019.

"I think you'll be pleasantly surprised that Lamar is not going to be running 20 times a game," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a conference call with season-ticket holders, via ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "That's not what this offense is about."

Bisciotti conceded that the run-heavy game plan was the team's best route to the playoffs last year. Now with an offseason to add playmakers, the offense will have more balance.

"Everything falls to Lamar," Bisciotti said. "We believe in him. We believe he's going to be great. He desires to be great. We will continue to build the team around his strengths, and he'll continue to work on his weaknesses."

Yes, it all starts with Jackson, who completed just 58 percent of his passes as a rookie after averaging a 57 percent completion rate at Louisville. Can he be more accurate? That's the question for new offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who admitted that Jackson's fundamentals needed to improve but also recognized that his young quarterback is only going to get better.

"He has a great feel for the game, and he can do things you can't coach," Roman said in February, via the team's website. "He has really, really good field vision. That's something we noticed last spring. Often he'll just see guys open, he'll see the leverage take place. Not all guys are like that. That's a great starting point. Steve McNair was like that. Steve just had an uncanny ability to see guys that might not have been part of the progression."

Signing running back Mark Ingram only solidifies the running game but drafting wide receivers Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin provides the Ravens with a legitimate downfield passing attack even if the quarterback may not yet possess the consistency to regularly win deep. The threat of an 80-yard Jackson-to-Brown touchdown is enough to keep a defense honest and open things up in the running game.

"I think they were focused on him, and in order to make him grow, we had to put some speed around him," Bisciotti said of how defenses schemed against the Ravens at the end of the year.

Turns out, the Ravens also are installing a new offense, which isn't necessarily a surprise -- unless you're Jackson, who found out at OTAs earlier this month.

"Coming in, I didn't know we would have a totally different offense," Jackson said, via the Ravens' official website. "When I got here, coach was like, 'Yeah, we have a totally new system. You're going to have go through this and that.' It's been getting to me a little bit."

But coach John Harbaugh is unconcerned, and was even impressed with Jackson's progress.

"He's looked good," the coach said. "I think all the quarterbacks are doing a real good job. We've rebuilt the offense. There's been a lot of work on all the little things that go into it from cadence, from huddle, from terminology, just installing the offense. It's a process, so we're not exactly clicking on all cylinders yet, but I'm really happy with the progress and where we're going."

Not everyone is sold on this new offensive identity. As it stands, the Ravens' win total is 8.5 games next season and CBSSports.com's Will Brinson is predicting they'll win fewer than that. By comparison, the Browns and Steelers' win total is at 9, and the Bengals are at 6.