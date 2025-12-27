The Baltimore Ravens look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they battle the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. The Ravens (7-8), who trail first-place Pittsburgh by two games in the AFC North, need to win out and have Pittsburgh lose to the Browns in Week 17 to make the playoffs. The Packers (9-5-1), who are 1.5 games behind Chicago for the NFC North lead, clinched a playoff spot on Thursday when the Vikings upset the Lions. Both teams have major question marks at quarterback. Green Bay QB Jordan Love (concussion/shoulder) has been ruled out, while backup Malik Willis (shoulder/illness) is listed as questionable, though he did practice on a limited basis on Thursday. Lamar Jackson (back) is doubtful for Baltimore.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Packers are 3-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook. Before making any Packers vs. Ravens picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ravens vs. Packers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Packers vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Packers spread Green Bay -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ravens vs. Packers over/under 38.5 points Ravens vs. Packers money line Green Bay -175, Baltimore +144 Ravens vs. Packers picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Packers streaming Peacock

Why the Packers can cover

Veteran running back Josh Jacobs can help power the Green Bay offense with all the uncertainty at quarterback. In 14 games, he has carried 230 times for 926 yards (4.0 average) and 13 touchdowns. He has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 40, with 55 first-down conversions. He also has 35 receptions for 282 yards and one touchdown.

Fourth-year veteran wide receiver Christian Watson (questionable, shoulder/illness) is an explosive in the passing game if he's able to go. In nine games this season, he has 30 receptions for 498 yards (16.6 average) and five touchdowns. He has eight explosive plays, including a long of 52 yards, with 94 yards after the catch and 23 first-down conversions. In a 28-21 win over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 7, he caught four passes for 89 yards (22.3 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Ravens can cover

Veteran running back Derrick Henry is a big part of the Baltimore offense. In 15 games, he has carried 251 times for 1,253 yards (5.0 average) and 12 touchdowns. He has 13 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 59, with 60 first-down conversions. He also has 15 receptions for 150 yards. He has rushed for over 100 yards in six games this season, including 128 yards on 18 carries in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Leading the Ravens' receiving corps is wide receiver Zay Flowers. In 15 games this season, he has 78 receptions for 1,043 yards (13.4 average) and two touchdowns. He has 17 explosive plays, including a long of 56, including 384 yards after the catch and 42 first-down conversions. In the loss to New England, he caught seven passes for 84 yards, including a long of 19. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Ravens vs. Packers picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 44 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Packers vs. Ravens, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Packers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $7,000 on its NFL picks since its inception, and find out.