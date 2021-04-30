Though it's not a new contract, Lamar Jackson has received some added security in the form of his fifth-year option being picked up by the Ravens. Jackson is slated to make just over $23 million under the option during the 2022 season.

Jackson and the Ravens will continue to work toward a long-term contract. Baltimore general Manager Eric DeCosta recently said that he has had fluid conversations with Jackson as it relates to an extension. DeCosta specifically lauded Jackson's patience during this process.

"It's important to us, and it's important to him," DeCosta said about extending Jackson's contract, via the Ravens' website. "Lamar is obviously a very patient guy. He wants to be the best he can be. He wants this team to be the best it can be, and he wants to win very badly. So, we're aligned that way. I'm confident that we'll continue to discuss this, and I think at some point, hopefully, we'll have some good news for everybody."

Shortly after his team's 2020 playoff loss to the Bills, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he is "totally certain" that the two sides will come to terms on a longterm deal. The 2019 league MVP, Jackson overcome a slow start in 2020 to win 11 of his 15 regular season starts. After after losing his first two career playoff starts, Jackson helped lead the Ravens to a wild-card playoff victory over Tennessee this past January.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • 8 CMP% 64.4 YDs 2757 TD 26 INT 9 YD/Att 7.33 View Profile

The final pick taken in the first round of the 2018 draft, Jackson has posted a gaudy 30-7 regular season record as the Ravens' starting quarterback. The league's leader in touchdown passes in 2019, Jackson also broke Michael Vick's single-season rushing total for a quarterback that season. In 2020, Jackson threw 26 touchdowns against just nine interceptions while becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to post consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

"His skill set, his talent, is remarkable and unique," Harbaugh said, via Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. "He's got arm talent. He can run. He can extend plays. He sees the field well."

The Ravens gave Jackson another weapon on Thursday night in the form of former Rashad Bateman with the 27th overall pick. Bateman comes to Baltimore after catching 147 passes and 19 touchdowns while averaging 16.3 yards per catch for the Golden Gophers. Bateman joins a Ravens receiving corps that also includes Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins and tight end Mark Andrews.