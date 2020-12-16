It appears the Baltimore Ravens have not yet overcome their COVID-19 problems, as on Wednesday, the team announced that they had placed wide receivers Marquise Brown, James Proche and Miles Boykin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. While it's unknown who and if any of the three wide receivers have actually contracted the virus, this clearly puts their statuses for Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in doubt.

This development comes just one day after Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The veteran wideout tested positive just prior to Baltimore's game against the Dallas Cowboys. He is eligible to suit up on Sunday, and may have to play an important role for Lamar Jackson on the outside.

"Hollywood Brown" is certainly the most notable of the three wide receivers to be placed on the NFL's new reserve list. He is currently the Ravens' leading receiver, as he has caught 43 passes for 605 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games played. While drops have been an issue as of late, Brown has actually been playing relatively well. He has caught a touchdown in each of the last three games, and has caught 11 of 22 passes for a total of 174 yards in the same interim.

If Brown, Proche and Boykin cannot play against the Jaguars on Sunday, expect Willie Snead IV, Bryant and then the rookie Devin Duvernay to step up in their absence. However, the Ravens currently have the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL, and it's likely they will rely on Jackson and their stable of running backs to carry the offense.