Lamar Jackson has spent the majority of his NFL career lined up in the pistol formation for the Baltimore Ravens. That's slightly going to change in 2021 as the franchise looks to evolve the former MVP quarterback.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman revealed Wednesday that Jackson will be lined up under center more this year. Jackson has the fewest snaps under center since his rookie season in 2018.

"That is definitely going to be a part of what we do this year -- the percentage of which I cannot state at this point," Roman said, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I don't know the extent of it. But we are working on it and evaluating it every day.

"It's something we will certainly use from time to time, some games more than others," Roman said. "I believe it's a very important part in the development of a quarterback from a forward standpoint."

The Ravens could use Jackson's presence under center to take advantage of his ball fakes, a wise decision for the team that has rushed for 8,808 yards over the last three seasons (183.8 per game) -- by far the most in the NFL. The Ravens are also the only team to rush for more than 5 yards per carry during that stretch, so Jackson lining up under center could enhance a zone-run scheme similar to what the San Francisco 49ers used over the past few years.

Baltimore quarterbacks coach James Urban is looking for Jackson to play at an even higher level than the MVP form he showed in 2019. Having Jackson line up under center is part of that evolution.

"I want growth everywhere. I want growth in terms of footwork. I want growth in terms of throwing mechanics. I want growth in terms of operating some of the at the line [of scrimmage] adjustments – those kinds of things," Urban said on a conference call Wednesday. "I think that's the natural progression. A guy who plays at a very high level and then you just continue to grow his game.

"One thing that he and I have talked about are the great basketball players, Michael Jordan comes to mind. He had to learn jump shots. So, you learn a jump shot, and you just keep expanding your game that way."