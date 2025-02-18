The offseason is off to a rough start for Ben Cleveland. The Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman was arrested in Georgia on Feb. 12 and is now facing a DUI charge.

According to a police report obtained by CBS News in Baltimore, Cleveland was pulled over in Milledgeville around 10:25 p.m. ET after officers noticed him swerving between lanes. He also almost drove into a ditch. During the stop, Cleveland admitted he had drank three to four beers earlier in the night at a country club.

Police eventually asked Cleveland to a take a breathalyzer test and after he consented, he registered a BAC of .178, which is more than twice the legal limit of .08. After being taken to jail, Cleveland was given another breathalyzer test and once again registered over the legal limit with a .161.

The Ravens offensive lineman was cited for DUI and failure to maintain lane. The 26-year-old Cleveland was in jail until posting a $1,000 bond on Thursday morning, according to ESPN.

The arrest comes less than a month before Cleveland is set to hit free agency. The offensive lineman has been in Baltimore since 2021 when the Ravens made him a third-round pick in the NFL Draft, but his rookie contract is set to expire in March, which will allow him to become a free agent for the first time in his career.

During his four seasons in Baltimore, Cleveland played in a total of 54 games, but he only made seven starts. During the 2024 season, Cleveland saw action in all 17 regular season games for the Ravens but made zero starts.