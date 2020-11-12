The Baltimore Ravens announced on Thursday that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes three days before the Ravens are slated to host the New England Patriots on "Sunday Night Football." That puts Baltimore back in the league's intensive protocol a day after Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey was activated off of the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

"We were informed this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL's intensive protocol. There were no high-risk contacts, and no other player or staff member is required to isolate. We will continue to work closely with the NFL, our team doctors and trainers and will following their guidance."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Baltimore is taking extra precautions as it relates to the virus. Baltimore's players wore masks on the sideline during last Sunday's road win over the Colts. Players and coaches also wore masks marks on the team's flight to and from Indianapolis.

"It's something that we take very seriously and we're working hard at," Harbaugh said, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Given Thursday's news, the Ravens-Patriots game has temporarily taken off the board at sportsbooks. According to William Hill Sportsbook, Baltimore was a seven-point favorite with the over/under being set at 43.5 points.

The Ravens are 6-2 and currently two games behind the Steelers in the AFC North. The Patriots are 3-5 and are in third place in the AFC East.