Ravens players sound eager to add Colin Kaepernick as team passes on him again

For the second time in three days, the Baltimore Ravens added a quarterback to their roster, and for the second time in three days, that quarterback wasn't Colin Kaepernick.

The Ravens cut ties with David Olson on Monday, the former indoor quarterback who had just been added to the roster on Friday. in his place, the Ravens signed David Woodrum, a quarterback who's not expected to last long in Baltimore if Joe Flacco returns healthy after suffering a back injury last week.

Although the Ravens added Woodrum, it sounds like there's a few players in the locker room who would've loved to see the team add Colin Kaepernick with their latest move. Terrell Suggs, a team leader who's been on the Ravens roster longer than any other player, told ESPN.com that he definitely wants Kaepernick on the team.

"Hell yeah, if he's going to help us win," Suggs said on Sunday. "We have no issues. Not in the locker room. Hell yeah, we want him."

Lardarius Webb also said that Kaepernick would be welcome in Baltimore.

"I would love to have him to come challenge some other quarterbacks," Webb said. "We all know Joe is our guy. We love Mallett. But yeah, we all would like competition around here to make everyone better."

One player who actually played against Kaepernick last season, Tony Jefferson, might have sounded the most enthusiastic about a potential Kaepernick signing.

"Colin can play," Jefferson said. "The guy can make plays. He's fast. He has a great arm. I would love to have him."

Jefferson, who played for the Cardinals last season before signing with Baltimore in March, almost watched Kaepernick engineer an upset in Arizona in 2016. In a 23-20 Cardinals win over the 49ers, Kaepernick totaled 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Although the players int he locker room seem to be on board with adding Kaepernick, fans in Baltimore don't seem to feel the same way. According to one report, many Ravens fans are staunchly against the idea of adding Kaepernick.

Ravens fans in a nut shell right now. I think they might've all turned against each other. #Kaepernick pic.twitter.com/ZSJ81tNlGz — John Breech (@johnbreech) July 31, 2017

Unfortunately for Kaepernick, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has actually admitted that he's taking fan opinion into account when it comes to a possible Kaepernick signing.

"Talk to your neighbors and your friends and your co-workers, because I think you'll get the same sense that I got, which is every time I hear something negative, I hear something positive and sometimes it shocks me who it's coming from," Bisciotti said, via the team's official website. "I hope we do what is best for the team and balance that with what's best for the fans. Your opinions matter to us, and we couldn't get a consensus on it in [this room] either."

He also said that he would like you to "pray for us."

To rehash, Ravens fans don't really seem to want Kaepernick, Ravens players do want him and their owner just wants you to pray. If you're actually thinking about going the prayer route, make sure to include a prayer or two for Ryan Mallett because he definitely needs them after throwing five interceptions during a practice meltdown on Friday.

The Ravens backup quarterback, who's taking most of the first team snaps with Flacco out, seemed pretty indifferent when asked about the possibility of adding Kaepernick.

"We're worried about the Ravens right now," Mallett said. "If he comes, cool. If he doesn't, cool. We don't really care about that right now."

The Ravens are only expecting Flacco to miss a week of practice at most, which is good news for Ravens fans, because Mallett is not the guy you want under center when the regular season starts.

If Flacco ends up missing several weeks, it would actually make sense to add Kaepernick, but even then, there's no guarantee that the team would sign him, and that's mainly because Bisciotti isn't sure Kaepernick would actually help the team.

"We do want to win games and I'm not sure right now that he is going to help us do that," Bisciotti said of Kaepernick.

That sounds like a statement coming from a guy who doesn't watch much football. Kaepernick would be a huge step up from Mallett and arguably a step up from Flacco, especially if Flacco's trying to play while dealing with a back injury.