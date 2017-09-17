Ravens postpone 'DNA Day' after Maryland state officials raise questions

On Sunday, the Ravens had something special planned for their fans. It wasn't something super crazy and simply unheard of in Baltimore, like Joe Flacco throwing an accurate deep completion, but it was something weird. Before their home opener against the Browns, the Ravens planned a "DNA Day," during which fans could learn about their genetic makeup by swabbing the inside of their cheek and dropping the sample into a bin.

A few hours before kickoff, though, the Ravens postponed the event to a later unknown date.

Why? The biotech firm sponsoring the event is "working to address questions from officials from the state of Maryland."

"We received an overwhelmingly positive response to the first-ever DNA Day, and we remain committed to our mission,"the company said in a statement, via the Baltimore Sun. "Since 2014, we have been helping people understand the links between their genes and how their minds and bodies work through our DNA tests and community events. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Ravens."

This might not be a bad thing for Ravens fans. According to the Baltimore Sun, "Orig3n was offering -- for free -- a test of four genes, including the ACTN3 gene, which the firm said can yield information on whether a person 'is likely to have enhanced performance in power and sprint activities or is considered normal.'"

Almost like, you know, the Ravens were trying to scout their fan base for any future football stars, which is absurd. If the Ravens are really that desperate to find a better quarterback than Flacco, they know where to look: free agency, which is where a certain top-32 starting quarterback resides.

All jokes aside, this seemed like a kinda cool thing to offer for free, even if it was unusual. The Ravens described it as "one of the most innovative events a partner has ever spearheaded," which isn't technically wrong. I can't remember the last time I gave a DNA sample at a football game.

But I don't think anyone at the game is going to be disappointed that they missed out on DNA Day. Besides, they've got to save all of their disappointment for the Ravens' offense.