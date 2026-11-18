Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey has played all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens since being drafted 16th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. On Wednesday, the two-time first team All-Pro lit much of the goodwill he built in Baltimore on fire when he said the city is "best at making criminals" on his podcast.

"What is Baltimore best at making? They're best at making criminals," Humphrey said on his podcast, "The Marlon Humphrey Show," on Tuesday, before briefly adding, "Yeah, no, that's obviously going to get cut out."

He walked those comments back at his media availability Wednesday afternoon.

"I apologize for some comments on my podcast I had yesterday to the city of Baltimore," Humphrey said Wednesday, via The Baltimore Sun. "As you guys know, I've been here my whole career. I've spent a lot of offseasons here, welcomed a son here, and I'm an investor in the city, investor in different parts of the state. Obviously, I do know the effect that words have, and I'd just like to apologize for those comments."

Ravens coach Jesse Minter declined to delve into the specifics of his conversations with Humphrey about the defensive back's comments.

"I think conversations like that remain private between these walls. Just speaking for myself, I love this city," Minter said Wednesday, via ESPN. "I know what this city means to me and my family and the opportunity we have been granted here. We take a lot of pride in being here. Having been here before and choosing to come back here, it's a great city with a bunch of great people. We desperately want to represent this city the right way with how we play most importantly."

Minter, while in his first year as the Ravens' head coach, is not in his first season in Baltimore. He spent four seasons as a defensive assistant with the team from 2017 to 2020. Minter then returned to the collegiate level for three seasons before joining the NFL as the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator from 2024 to 2025, then taking the job as the Ravens' head coach.

Following Humphrey's apology, Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott issued a strongly worded statement in response to the cornerback's original comments. Scott also invited Humphrey to meet with him, as well as some of the city's rehabilitated individuals who are helping the city's youth make different decisions.

"While we acknowledge Marlon's apology, a verbal apology is not enough," Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement, via The Baltimore Sun, on Wednesday. "Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper. I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs, but we have recently lost our way.

"They wouldn't do that because our team and city are supposed to be united as one. Baltimore versus the world. I invite Marlon to sit down with me and some Baltimoreans who have re-entered into our community and are now preventing others from making the mistakes they made."

Humphrey's comments come at a difficult crossroads in his career. The 30-year-old cornerback is in the final year of a five-year, $97.5 million contract — the sixth-largest by total money at the position — with his $26.3 million cap hit this season leading all NFL cornerbacks, according to Over The Cap. His on-field performance has slipped since his most recent All-Pro season in 2024. Since the start of the 2025 season, Humphrey's 507 yards allowed in man coverage are the fourth-most in the NFL, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. This season, Humphrey is allowing a career-high 9.5 yards per target and the second-highest passer rating against in his 10-year career, at 94.4, per Next Gen Stats.