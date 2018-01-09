Ravens promote linebacker coach Don Martindale to defensive coordinator
The Ravens decided to address their coordinator opening in-house with the promotion
The Ravens' defensive coordinator search is over before it began. After falling just shy of the playoffs, the Ravens have promoted linebacker coach Don Martindale to defensive coordinator, per Adam Schefter.
Martindale will be replacing Dean Pees, who was the Ravens' DC since 2012 and announced his retirement on New Year's Day. He takes over the NFL's 12th-ranked defense from 2017.
The Ravens' linebacker coach since Pees took over in 2012, Martindale has only one year of defensive coordinating experience, which came for the 2010 Broncos. The Broncos were last in the league in total defense that season and finished with a 4-12 record. The hope, of course, is that the transition from Pees to Martindale will be seamless with Martindale having spent so much time under Pees.
The hire comes one day after former Ravens assistant and Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin signed on with the division-rival Bengals to run their defense. The Ravens also spoke to former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano about the job, but ultimately appeared to decide that continuity should take precedent.
The Ravens were just a game away from making the playoffs in 2017, but a collapse against the Bengals (including allowing a conversion on fourth-and-long) caused the Ravens to fall just shy at 9-7. The Bills were able to sneak in past them, and Pees retired shortly after the season ended.
