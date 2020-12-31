The Baltimore Ravens' ongoing franchise record of consecutive games played may stop at 239. Punter Sam Koch, the current record-holder, was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Wednesday, which has now put his status for Baltimore's Week 17 matchup with the Bengals in Cincinnati in doubt. Koch was held out of Wednesday's practice after his most recent COVID-19 test came back inconclusive, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Further testing is currently ongoing to see how long he may be sidelined.

Koch has not missed a game since being drafted by the Ravens in 2006 and his 239 career games played surpassed Terrell Suggs (229) and Ray Lewis (228) for the most in franchise history earlier this season.

Of course, Koch's absence could pose a challenge for Baltimore in their regular-season finale against the Bengals on top of snapping the 15-year-long streak. If he can't go, kicker Justin Tucker, who logged 155 punts for a 40.5 yards average during his collegiate career at Texas, is the likely in-house option. Koch's placeholding duties would also need to be filled if he's out and, per Hensley, that could fall on the shoulders of tight end Mark Andrews, who took snaps at holder during training camp.

With a win on Sunday, Baltimore would clinch a playoff berth.