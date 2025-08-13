Baltimore Ravens quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has withdrawn his trademark opposition to former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman's use of the No. 8, more than a year after the dispute began, according to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records obtained by ESPN.

Jackson's attorney, Andrea Evans, reportedly filed a motion earlier this week to withdraw the challenge with prejudice, meaning Jackson cannot refile the opposition in the future. The Patent and Trademark Office's appeal board approved the dismissal Tuesday.

The withdrawal clears the way for FL101, the company that filed the trademark applications and lists Aikman as a director in SEC filings, to use the No. 8 markings on products including apparel, beverages, bags and other merchandise.

Jackson initially challenged the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback's use of the number in July 2024, arguing that the word "EIGHT" on commercial items could confuse consumers. Jackson has long promoted the number through trademarks such as "Era 8 by Lamar Jackson," "Era 8," and "You 8 yet?" He contended that his fame and association with the number would make Aikman's products appear connected to him.

The challenge was part of a broader campaign by Jackson's legal team, which had filed multiple trademark oppositions since November 2023 against various parties, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., whose company withdrew its application shortly after Jackson's opposition.

Numerous athletes have famously worn No. 8, including Kobe Bryant, Steve Young, Cal Ripken Jr. and Alex Ovechkin. Aikman, who was the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft, led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles and was MVP of Super Bowl XXVII. His No. 8 jersey is retired by UCLA, and no Dallas player has worn the number since his NFL career ended.

Jackson, the youngest quarterback to win two NFL MVP awards, also had his No. 8 retired by the Louisville Cardinals. While he has yet to play in a Super Bowl, Jackson has built his personal brand around the number, making it a central feature of his commercial ventures and public image.