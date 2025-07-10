The Baltimore Ravens tallied an NFL-best 424.4 yards per game during the 2024 regular season, while also registering the most total yards (7,224). Considering the offensive weapons the Ravens possess, wide receiver Rashod Bateman believes teammate Zay Flowers could be even more productive if he had the opportunity.

"What he's doing in the league is beyond special to me because of how we play football, of how the Ravens play football," Bateman said on a recent episode of the Ravens' "The Lounge podcast". "It's not like we're just targeting, targeting Zay, put him on this. We do what's best for the team and how we play.

"Zay could have 1,300 yards, easily, if that was the goal. Derrick Henry can rush for 2,000 easy if that was the goal. It's just never the goal. I wish people understood that."

The Ravens put together a historic season in which they registered the third-most total yards by a team in NFL history. Baltimore even eclipsed the 1999 St. Louis Rams, who is largely considered one of the greatest offensive units in the sport's history.

When it comes to the Ravens, there are quite a few cooks in the kitchen in terms of offensive talent. Derrick Henry paces a phenomenal running game, while the likes of Flowers, Bateman, Mark Andrews and DeAndre Hopkins are just some of the options quarterback Lamar Jackson will get to throw to in 2025.

Flowers led the Ravens in receiving yards (1,059) and hauled in 74 passes, while also registering four touchdowns during the 2024 season. Much like Bateman alludes to, Flowers could surpass those numbers by a wide margin if Jackson was forced-feeding him the ball at times.

However, Baltimore can also rely on the ground attack of Henry and Jackson that totaled 20 rushing touchdowns a season ago. In addition, Jackson threw for 4,172 yards last season thanks to spreading the ball around the field to the likes of Flowers, Bateman, Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

The Ravens have had an abundance of regular season success in recent years, but haven't been able to reach the Super Bowl with Jackson at the helm. If Baltimore is finally going to break through and reach their full potential, it's safe to say Flowers will be a huge part of the team's offensive attack.