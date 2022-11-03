The Baltimore Ravens will be without their top wide receiver for the remainder of the season. Head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Rashod Bateman will undergo surgery for a Lisfranc injury that will put him out for the year.

"It was one of those ones where it was up to him," Harbaugh said. "He and his agent and his family talked it over and they decided that it would be in his best interest to do that. We support him on that; we understand what he's doing."

Harbaugh had previously stated that the injury Bateman suffered during last week's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not serious, but it became increasingly clear this week that that was not the case. Bateman had already missed time earlier in the season due to injury, and this is now the second consecutive season that has been marred by physical ailments.

Bateman was the Ravens' first-round pick in 2021 and when healthy has been a dynamic weapon in the passing game. In 18 career games he has 61 catches for 800 yards and three touchdowns. He ranks eighth in the NFL in yards per route run this season, according to Tru Media, but he simply has not been able to stay on the field.

Baltimore is dealing with multiple injuries to its offensive skill position corps, as JK Dobbins is on injured reserve, Gus Edwards is dealing with a hamstring strain and Mark Andrews is working through a shoulder injury. The Ravens are set to take their bye in Week 10, and it could not be more welcome.