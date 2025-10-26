Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry just passed one of the biggest names in NFL history in the records books on Sunday. With a 2-yard rushing score in the final seconds of the first quarter against the Chicago Bears, Henry passed the great Walter Payton with the fifth-most rushing touchdowns (111) in league history.

Earlier this month, Henry tied Payton for fifth place on the all-time list with a third-quarter touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 5. He's had a knack for historic milestones throughout the 2025 season, passing both former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown on the career rushing touchdowns list and former Rams star Steven Jackson for 18th place on the career rushing list. Henry is also closing in on becoming the 17th player in NFL history to rush for 12,000 yards. Entering Sunday's contest, Henry was just 138 yards away from that historic milestones.

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith sits atop the all-time list with 164 rushing touchdowns. He is followed by the likes of LaDainian Tomlinson (145), Marcus Allen (143), and Adrian Peterson (120) on the list.

Despite Baltimore's 1-5 record, Henry has still gotten off to a strong start to the season. Entering Week 8, Henry had registered 439 yards at 5.0 yards per carry.