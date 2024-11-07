Already the NFL's highest-scoring unit, the Baltimore Ravens offense is slated to become even more productive on Thursday night. Barring an unforeseen development, running back Keaton Mitchell is expected to make his season debut after missing the season's first eight games, according to ESPN.

The Ravens recently opened the 21-day practice window this week for Mitchell, who hasn't played since sustaining a severe knee injury last December. Mitchell's addition to the Ravens offense would be significant. He would provide valuable depth behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill while giving Baltimore another option in the backfield.

Through eight games, only three players have carried the ball a significant amount of times for the Ravens, who lead the NFL in rushing yards gained and average yards per carry. Henry leads the way with 168 carries, and right behind him is quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has toted the rock 84 times. Hill has received just 32 carries so far.

An undrafted rookie last season, Mitchell quickly made his impact felt. In his second career game, Mitchell ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries during Baltimore's blowout win over Seattle in Week 9. Over a six-week span, Mitchell rushed for 396 yards and two scores (while averaging 5.9 yards per carry) while also catching nine of 11 targets for 93 more yards prior to sustaining his season-ending injury.

If activated, Mitchell will join a Baltimore offense that has been the catalyst for the team's 6-3 start. The unit features two MVP candidates in Jackson and Henry, a budding receiving duo in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, and arguably the league's best trio of tight ends in Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.