Ravens re-sign veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith to a one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back one of their longtime defensive weapons, as they announced on Monday that they are re-signing cornerback Jimmy Smith to a one-year deal. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that it's worth $6 million.

Smith was the No. 10 free agent still available on the open market, according to Pete Prisco of CBS, and while he turns 32 this offseason, there's no denying his talent. The former first-round pick has spent all nine NFL seasons with the Ravens -- and while he hasn't been a bona fide starter -- he's been a key part of Baltimore's secondary for quite some time. His injury history needs to be taken into consideration, however, as he hasn't played in all 16 games since the 2015 season. In 2019, he recorded 30 combined tackles, one sack, six passes defensed and one interception in nine games played.

In 107 career games, Smith has recorded 329 combined tackles, two sacks, 70 passes defensed and 14 interceptions. He will be remembered for his epic pass breakup late in Super Bowl XLVII, which virtually clinched the championship win against the San Francisco 49ers back in 2013.

In addition to bringing back Smith, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Ravens have also agreed to terms with defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. on a one-year deal. Levine was the Ravens' special teams captain and is another player that has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Ravens.

Smith and Levine are not the only defensive player the Ravens have brought back this offseason, as they also re-signed defensive end Jihad Ward, defensive tackle Justin Ellis, safety Jordan Richards, and also added defensive tackle Michael Brockers and franchise tagged linebacker Matt Judon.

While Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's flashy offense garnered more headlines during the 2019 season, the Ravens also had one of the best defenses in the NFL. They allowed an average of 300.6 yards per game, which ranked fourth in the league, and 93.4 rushing yards per game, which ranked fifth in the league. After a disappointing postseason exit in the divisional round, the Ravens have clearly made moves early in the offseason to set themselves up for another run at a Lombardi Trophy in 2021.