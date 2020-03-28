Ravens reach one-year agreement with Derek Wolfe after Michael Brockers deal falls apart
Baltimore is adding another veteran to the front seven
Former Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. The deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, is for one year and worth a maximum of $6 million.
This signing comes in the aftermath of Baltimore's reported three-year, $30 million deal with defensive tackle Michael Brockers falling apart. That deal was held up after a high ankle sprain Brockers suffered in 2019 was brought to light during his physical. After the two sides couldn't agree to the contract's language, they both elected to part ways with a deal unsigned. Since then, the 29-year-old re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
As for Baltimore, they reportedly checked in on Ndamukong Suh, but he later re-upped with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Now they land Wolfe, who started in all 12 regular season games with the Broncos in 2019 before landing on injured reserve due to an elbow injury. Prior to hitting IR, the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder totaled a career-high seven sacks to go along with 34 tackles and a forced fumble.
The writing was on the wall for Wolfe and the Broncos to part ways this offseason, especially after the club re-signed defensive lineman Shelby Harris to a one-year deal and acquired Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey. Wolfe has spent his entire career in Denver after being selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft and was a member of their Super Bowl 50 championship squad. Now, he'll be writing a new chapter in his NFL story with a Ravens team that was the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
How LeBron saved Melo's life on vacation
Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony relived the incident on an Instagram Live
-
Chiefs re-sign Demarcus Robinson
Robinson was drafted by the Chiefs in 2016 and will stick with the team for at least one more...
-
2020 AFC West odds, picks: Fade Raiders
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times.
-
Bradberry: Giants came 'out of nowhere'
Bradberry's familiarity with Gettleman landed Giants deal
-
Ekeler: Rivers will be missed in L.A.
Ekeler believes Taylor can get the job done in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Live Mock Draft: Follow all the picks
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ two-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game