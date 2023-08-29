Melvin Gordon is looking for a new NFL home. The former Pro Bowl running back was released by the Ravens, according to ESPN, as each NFL team is getting rosters down to 53 players.

Gordon, 30, is in the market for a new team after being unable to crack a Ravens roster that includes fellow running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Gordon had 17 carries for 59 yards for the Ravens during the preseason. He also caught four of six targets for 29 yards during the exhibition season.

Melvin Gordon BAL • RB • #25 Att 90 Yds 318 TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

The 15th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Gordon was named to two Pro Bowls as a member of the Chargers. He spent the last three seasons with the Broncos, where he put together two productive seasons before being waived during the 2022 season. He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs after being added to the team's practice squad shortly after being released by Denver.

Gordon is the latest notable running back who has had to look for work this offseason. Fortunately for Gordon, the two most notable backs, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook, eventually landed with new teams after signing with the Patriots and Jets, respectively.