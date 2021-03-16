The Baltimore Ravens are keeping another member of the front seven in the fold. On Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported that the Ravens had agreed to terms with defensive end Derek Wolfe on a three-year, $12 million deal. This comes just one day after the Ravens also re-signed veteran pass-rusher Pernell McPhee.

Wolfe is coming off of a season in which he recorded 51 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack and two passes defensed in 14 games played with eight starts for the Ravens. Baltimore again had a top-10 defense last season, averaging 329.8 yards of total offense allowed per game in the regular season. Wolfe signed a one-year deal with Baltimore last year, and now the Ravens want to keep him on the line for years to come.

Wolfe was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He started in all 108 games he played with the Broncos, and recorded 299 combined tackles, 33 sacks and 46 tackles for loss. He was also part of the team that defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. In that contest, Wolfe recorded five combined tackles and half a sack.

While Baltimore is keeping another front-seven defender, the Ravens also lost a couple of big pieces earlier this week. On Monday, pass-rusher Matt Judon agreed to a reported four-year, $56 million deal with the New England Patriots. He was one of the first of what was a barrage of moves Bill Belichick and Co. made through the first two days of the NFL's legal tampering period. Yannick Ngakoue also reportedly finalized a deal to join the Las Vegas Raiders.