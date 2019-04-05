Ravens reportedly host Eddie Lacy for a workout after the RB spent 2018 out of the league

A year after resurrecting Robert Griffin III's career, the Baltimore Ravens have embraced another blast from the past on offense, reportedly hosting former Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy for a workout on Friday.

Reported by ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the news signals a potential return to the NFL for Lacy, who spent 2018 out of the league after just one season in Seattle.

The former Alabama standout and second-round draft pick was once an up-and-coming star at his position, earning 2013 Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors after leading Green Bay with 1,178 rushing yards fresh out of college. Lacy also topped 1,000 yards as a second-year starter, averaging more than 4.5 yards per carry and scoring 13 total touchdowns in 2014. But his numbers dipped the following year, and his 2016 campaign was limited to just five games before he landed on Injured Reserve.

Signed to replace Marshawn Lynch in Seattle after testing free agency, Lacy reportedly ballooned to 267 pounds before a career-worst performance in just three starts for the Seahawks.

The Ravens, meanwhile, could be seeking additional reserves for an apparently run-first offense centered on mobile quarterback Lamar Jackson. After jettisoning Alex Collins, Baltimore enters the 2019 offseason with Gus Edwards, Kenneth Dixon and former New Orleans Saints standout Mark Ingram as its projected top three backs.