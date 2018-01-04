Ravens retain Marty Mornhinweg as offensive coordinator despite disappointing year

If Ravens fans were hoping for changes that would bring a new, exciting offense to Baltimore, they're not going to get what they wanted. Despite coaching the weakest link of the team, offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg's job is safe, Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced on Thursday.

In the end, it came down to the improvement that Harbaugh saw in the final half of the year.

"The bottom line is we improved tremendously and we faced a great deal of adversity on offense," Harbaugh said, per ESPN. "I'm not going to stand and make excuses but there were a lot of tough situations that we faced on offense. But, at the end, over the last half of the season, we're the second highest scoring team in the league. That's not something we take lightly."

The Ravens sealed their playoff-less season on Sunday when they surrendered an 11-play, 90-yard drive to Andy Dalton and the Bengals -- a drive that ended with a 49-yard, game-winning touchdown pass on fourth down in the final minute -- but the Ravens can't blame their defense for their fate. They can only blame their offense, which finished the season ranked 27th in yards and 21st in DVOA. If not for their offense, the Ravens would've been one of the AFC's most dangerous teams considering the state of their defense (third in DVOA) and special teams (first in DVOA).

But Harbaugh's not necessarily wrong about how the Ravens finished the season. In Weeks 1-7, the Ravens averaged 18.6 points and 277.6 yards per game. In Weeks 8-17, they averaged 29.4 points and 327 yards per game. And keep in mind, the Ravens lost All-Universe right guard Marshal Yanda and left guard Alex Lewis early on in the year. They were also without starting tight end Dennis Pitta. And one could argue that Joe Flacco's back injury, which kept him out the entire preseason, could've contributed to their slow start. Of course, one could also argue that Flacco's perpetual inability to play elite football contributed more to their slow start, but that's an argument for another day.

Harbaugh apparently believes they can build off their late-season surge.

"I understand what kind of an offense we're capable of building," Harbaugh said. "I believe in these coaches and I understand the job they did this year because I see it close up. I think our offense made a heck of a lot of progress especially considering the adversity we faced and the challenges that we were up against this year."

To help Mornhinweg, who began the job after the Ravens fired Marc Trestman during the 2016 season, the Ravens should acquire some better skill position players. Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin just aren't going to cut it as any quarterback's WR1 and WR2. Then again, it's also fair to say that the Ravens could help Mornhinweg by supplying him with a new quarterback, but Flacco's contract makes that virtually impossible -- his dead cap is set at $28.75 million in 2018, according to Spotrac.

At this point, the Ravens just need to hope their offense can improve from a below-average unit to a slightly better than average unit. If that happens, given the strength of the defense and special teams, the Ravens could once again become a dangerous playoff foe. But again, given the talent currently assembled on the Ravens' offense, that's one big if.