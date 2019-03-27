Ravens' Robert Griffin III being sued by former agent for more than $650,000 in unpaid fees

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III has been hit with a lawsuit in Missouri that's asking him to pay back more than $650,000 in unpaid fees to his former agent, Ben Dogra

In the suit, Dogra alleges that Griffin stiffed him on multiple payments over the course of their seven-year business relationship, which ran from RG3's rookie year in 2012 until 2018.

According to court documents obtained by Deadspin, Dogra claims that RG3 agreed to pay him 15 percent of his earnings on each marketing and endorsement agreement that Dogra was able to negotiate. According to Dogra, RG3 missed multiple payments over a period of three years.

In 2014, Dogra claims that RG3 was supposed to pay him $389,803, but only ended up paying him roughly $13,000. In 2015, RG3 was billed for $258,559 in fees, but allegedly only paid just over $36,000 of that total. In 2016, Griffin was given an invoice for $58,714 from Dogra and ended up paying nothing. According to the lawsuit, Griffin still owes Dogra a total of $658,975.57.

Griffin, who signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Ravens last week, cut ties with Dogra in 2018. Although Griffin hasn't responded to the lawsuit in court, he did seem to respond to it with two tweets on Tuesday.

People will spread a lie to hide from the truth — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 26, 2019

Be careful who you trust — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 26, 2019

Dogra served as Griffin's agent during a tumultuous time for the quarterback. Although Griffin was named the NFL's offensive rookie of the year with the Redskins in 2012, everything went quickly down hill after that. Washington eventually cut ties with RG3 in March 2016 after watching him struggle to make his way back from multiple injuries. Griffin eventually signed with the Browns for the 2016 season, but was completely out of football in 2017.

As for Dogra, he's had to deal with his own issues. Back in January 2016, Dogra has his agent certification revoked over allegations that he wasn't working in the best interests of his clients. Dogra lost his certification for nearly 13 months before getting reinstated in February 2017.