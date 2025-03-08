The Baltimore Ravens are ensuring stability along the offensive line as the NFL inches closer to free agency. The club announced on Saturday that it has agreed to terms on an extension with veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley. As for the particulars of the deal, The Athletic reports that Baltimore has inked Stanley to a three-year, $60 million contract extension that includes $44 million guaranteed at signing.

This extension comes mere days before the start of the negotiating period in the NFL where teams are permitted to speak with unrestricted free agents like Stanley. Those clubs could discuss terms and agree in principle on a contract before making it official on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET in lockstep with the start of the new league year.

Stanley was looked at as the top offensive tackle slated to hit free agency next week, and his market was expected to be robust. Instead of letting various teams across the NFL get one-on-one time with Stanley, the Ravens have eliminated the risk of losing him on the open market with this extension. The 30-year-old was the No. 5 ranked free agent on CBS Sports NFL analyst Pete Prisco's top 100 free agents list.

Stanley's $20 million average annual salary is also a solid deal for Baltimore as it's below the likes of San Francisco's Trent Williams ($27.5 million AAV), Minnesota's Christian Darrisaw ($26 million AAV), and others. It matches him with Buffalo's Dion Dawkins and Detroit's Taylor Decker. However, Stanley's reported $44 million guaranteed does put him inside the top five among left tackles, per Over the Cap.

Stanley has spent his entire career with the Ravens ever since the organization drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. The Las Vegas native is coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2024 and suited up in all 17 regular season games for Baltimore, while allowing just two sacks, per Pro Football Focus.