Over the past several years, Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been in and out of the lineup. After missing just eight games in his first four NFL seasons, Stanley missed 33 games due to injury between 2020 and 2022.

It started with a torn ACL, and then rehab, and then other injuries. He just hasn't been himself for quite a while. That's no longer the case, according to Stanley.

Speaking at Ravens minicamp on Wednesday, Stanley told reporters, "This is as good as I've felt since 2019, preseason 2020."

"The majority of my time, the past couple years, haves been spent on rehab," Stanley said. "Eighty percent of that offseason time and 20% on training. I've been able to really put most of my time on training and building and getting stronger, getting more endurance, and just becoming an overall better athlete. [It's] been a big difference for me."

The Ravens are installing a new offense under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and surely hope that they can get better health luck this season than they have over the past few. Whether it's Stanley, Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Rashod Bateman, or any of the other various Ravens who have sustained long-term injuries these past few weeks, they haven't been able to put their best team on the field more often than not.

If Stanley stays healthy, that will help Jackson do the same, and that, in turn, will help Baltimore's offense reach the heights it hasn't yet hit since his magical MVP season in 2019, which not-coincidentally was the last time Stanley was fully healthy.