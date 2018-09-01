Ravens rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik hospitalized with head injuries, police investigating
Vedvik was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list after an impressive preseason
On Saturday, the Ravens placed rookie kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list for reasons unknown. The reason surfaced later on Saturday. According to police and the team, Vedvik has been hospitalized with upper body/head injuries.
In a statement, the Baltimore Police Department explained that they found Vedvik with upper body injuries at 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Vedvik was then transported to the hospital to be treated. Police do not know how the injuries were sustained, but they are not life threatening. An investigation is ongoing.
Here's their entire statement, via Ravens Wire:
"This morning at approximately 4:00 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department requested the Baltimore Police Department in reference to an injured person. When officers arrived in the area of the 2000 block of Boone St, they located the victim, identified as Kaare Vedvik, suffering from upper body injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, we have not confirmed how his injuries occurred. The injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators are conducting follow ups in reference to this."
In their own statement, the Ravens said that Vedvik suffered head injuries and that they are monitoring the situation.
According to 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore, Vedvik also had his teeth knocked out.
Though Vedvik wasn't expected to replace Justin Tucker as the team's kicker, he did submit an impressive performance during the preseason as both a punter and a kicker. In the team's preseason finale Thurdsay, he made all three of his field goals -- including one from 56 yards -- in addition to three extra points. He also punted five times for 212 yards (42.4 yards per punt). During his final season at Marshall, Vedvik, who is from Norway, averaged 44 yards per punt and made 10 of 16 field goals.
Earlier in the week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that teams around the league were keeping an eye on his status with the Ravens ahead of roster cut day.
